Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt condolences on hearing about the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

The Speaker wrote, “It is with great sadness to us to hear of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II. On behalf of all the Tibetans worldwide, I extend my deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family.”

“On such a monumental loss, the thoughts and prayers of all the Tibetan people around the world are with the people of the United Kingdom and the commonwealth in this hour of grief. She will be remembered as one of the strongest and longest reigning monarchs in modern history. Her legacy will live on in history.”

“Her loss is deeply felt by people around the world. Her grace, dignity, and dedication will be looked upon by the generations. May Almighty give strength to the grieving family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.”