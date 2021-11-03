Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel condoles demise of Tibet supporter Riki Hyde-Chamber

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel on behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile and the Tibetan people conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of late Riki Hyde-Chamber, a lifelong Tibet supporter who passed away at St. Thomas Hospital in London on 31st October 2021 at the age of 77.

The Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your beloved father Mr. Riki Hyde-Chambers, a very dear friend of Tibet.”

“Mr. Riki Hyde Chamber’s contribution to our cause is truly one of the most remarkable and unforgettable achievements for us. He carried out the Tibetan movement in every possible way and kept it alive within him until his last breath. We are very fortunate to have a staunch supporter and a friend like him in our movement. He will live on in our hearts.”

“For more than 50 years, Mr. Riki has wholeheartedly and practically supported our cause. We Tibetans will always remember his long-standing support towards our cause, especially in the UK. Our Parliamentary delegation was always supported and facilitated by him whenever in the UK. We are truly grateful for his contribution to our cause. It’s a huge loss for all of us Tibetans and the cause for which we have lost a true friend and supporter. He will be an inspiration to us and will remain close to our hearts.”

“We pray for his swift rebirth and I send you and the entire family strength during this difficult time. We are with you.”

