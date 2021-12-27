Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel condoles the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a very dear friend of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon on his passing away.

In a letter written to the Archbishop’s daughter Rev. Mpho Tutu, the Speaker wrote, “December 26, 2021 marks a very sad day, especially for the Tibetans on receiving the news of the passing away of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was an icon of global peace, a dear friend of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibet.”

“I had the privilege of meeting him during an event at Dharamsala in 2015. He dearly admired His Holiness the Dalai Lama and shared a spiritual bond with him. He also supported our just cause of Tibet. He advocated human rights, global peace and humanitarian at large. His departure from this world is very saddening news for all of us. I extend my heartiest condolence to his family and followers. I hope we will be able to follow his guidance and words of compassion and humanity. We celebrate him and his legacy. He will live on in our hearts,” he continued.

He concluded writing, “Once again on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the entire Tibetans across the world, I send my sincere condolence and prayers during this difficult time.”