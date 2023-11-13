Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Condoles the demise of Czech’s former Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, sends condolences on the sad demise of Czech’s former Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg. The former foreign minister passed away at the age of 85 after a long illness on 12th Nov, 2023.

Expressing his grief, the Speaker wrote to Mrs. Therese Hardegg, “It is with great sadness to learn about the demise of your beloved husband Honorable Mr. Karel Schwarzenberg.”

“He was a politician, diplomat and statesman who served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic for two consecutive terms. He was an extraordinary person who believed in democracy and resisted against the communist dictatorship and later became a prominent human rights advocate and leading voice against the communist rule of his country after the Prague Spring. His dedication and selfless service for the betterment of his nation is an inspiration to others.”

“He was a close friend of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and met with His Holiness when he visited the Czech Republic on an invitation by the former president Honorable Vaclav Havel in 2011. We Tibetans express our heartiest gratitude to him for always advocating and pressing China for the violations of fundamental human rights in Tibet.”

“He will be remembered as a dedicated and staunch supporter who stood for the voiceless. His support of Tibet and Tibetans will be valued and remembered with profound gratitude. With his demise, we have lost a great friend of Tibet and one of the towering leaders of the world.”

“Tibetans around the world are with your family and the people of Prague at this hour of grief and loss. On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans all over the world, I express my heartfelt condolences to your family on this grave day.”