Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel condoles the demise of Indian MP Mulayam Singh Yadav

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, member of Lok Sabha, who breathed his last today at the age of 82.

In a letter written to his son Shri Akhilesh Yadav, MP Lok Sabha, the Speaker wrote, “am saddened to learn the demise of your beloved father Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, former Defense Minister, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party.’’

He added, “Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation had the privilege to meet your beloved father in December 2017. May I take this opportunity to express my gratitude on behalf of the Tibetan people to Shri Mulayam ji for his unwavering concern and solidarity with the Tibetan Struggle by constantly raising the issue of Tibet in the Indian Parliament. The best way to keep him in our memory would be adhering to his great principles and values.”

“On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetan People, I extend my deepest condolence to you and your family. May the Almighty bestow you the inner strength to endure this great loss and grief at this difficult time,” the Speaker concluded.