Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel condoles the demise of Naren Chandra Das

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his condolences to the family members of Shri Naren Chandra Das, a former Assam Rifles Havildar to escort His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the Indian soil six decades ago, on his passing away

The Speaker wrote, “It is with immense grief that we learned the demise of your beloved father, Shri Naren Chandra Das. Shri Naren Chandra Das a former Assam Rifles Havildar and was the last known survivor among the 7 jawans who had received and escorted His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso on the Indian Soil 62 years ago on his arrival in India from Tibet in 1959.”

“On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans all over the world, I express my earnest and deepest condolence to you and your beloved family.”

“In April 2018, Naren Chandra Das and His Holiness the Dalai Lama had an emotional meeting in Guwahati where they shared a moment recalling the encounter of 1959. We also had the opportunity to welcome him to Dharamshala at the “Thank you India” event to express our gratitude for his service and pay our respect.”

“We Tibetans express our heartfelt gratitude to Shri Naren Chandra Das for safely escorting His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to the Indian Soil in 1959. Shri Naren Chandra Das will always be remembered for his outstanding selfless service to the nation and the people of India. We Tibetans will always hold him close to our hearts. Once again I send my heartfelt condolence and prayers to your family during this difficult time.”