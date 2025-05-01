Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Condoles the Passing of US Congressman Jim McGovern’s Daughter, Molly McGovern

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, has extended his heartfelt condolences to US Congressman Jim McGovern on the tragic passing of his daughter, Molly McGovern.

In a letter addressed to Congressman McGovern, Speaker Tenphel wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of your beloved daughter, Molly McGovern. On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family.”

“Molly was a beacon of joy, bringing light not only to your life but to all who knew her. Her quiet strength and unwavering courage in the` face of illness were truly inspiring. In this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with you and your family.”

“We offer our prayers for her departed soul, and may Almighty give you strength to bear this great loss,” concluded the Speaker.