Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his greetings to the newly elected President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, after emerging victorious in the recent presidential election.

Congratulating the President-elect, the Speaker wrote, “I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt congratulation to you, on behalf of the entire Tibetan people and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on your victory to the highest office as the 15th President of India and the first tribal Woman President in the Indian History.”

“The people and the government of India have consistently supported the Tibetans and non-violent struggle of Tibet for which we are very grateful. India is the second home to the Tibetans for more than six decades and we remain indebted for the kindness and support provided by India.”

“We wish you the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Indian people. We are certain that working towards the betterment of world peace will be on your top priorities in the years to come.”