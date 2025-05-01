Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Election Victory

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulated the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his resounding victory and swearing-in to the esteemed office of Prime Minister of Canada.

The Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, representing Tibetans both within and outside Tibet, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on your victory and swearing-in to the esteemed office of Prime Minister of Canada. Your success is a testament to the unwavering trust and confidence that the people of Canada have placed in your leadership.”

“We would also like to express our profound gratitude to the people and government of Canada for their unwavering support for the just cause of Tibet. We highly appreciate the warm hospitality extended to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his numerous visits to Canada, as well as the long-standing care and support shown to the Tibetan community residing in your country.”

“We hope that your government will continue to support a peaceful resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through the Middle Way Approach, as advocated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration.”