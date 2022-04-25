Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates French President Emmanuel Macron on Election Victory

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of the entire Tibetan community and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartiest congratulation to President Emmanuel Macron of France on his historic re-election.

The Speaker wrote, ‘Your re-election as the President proves the faith that the people of France have instilled in your leadership and commitment. I hope you will continue to strengthen democracy and advocate for human rights. As of Tibet, it still remains under the oppressive rule of China and Tibetans inside Tibet are deprived of basic human rights including right to religion, right to expression, right to one’s own language and other basic human rights.”

He added, “I am sure you are aware of the situation inside Tibet as you have met with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 2016.”

“There are also Tibetans residing in France and I am very thankful for the support that they receive under your leadership. I hope you will continue to support our cause of truth,” concluded the Speaker.