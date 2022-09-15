Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates King Charles III

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartiest congratulations to King Charles III of the UK on his formal accession to the throne.

In a congratulatory letter written to His Majesty, Speaker wrote, “I would like to congratulate your majesty on the formal accession to the throne of the United Kingdom.”

“I hope you will continue the legacy of your beloved mother. As a dear friend of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, We regard Your Majesty as a dear friend of the Tibetan people too and on behalf of all the Tibetan people, I wish you all the success in fulfilling the aspiration of the people of United Kingdom.”