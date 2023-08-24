Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan-3’s Success

Dharamshala: In a letter congratulating Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, said, “It is with great joy that I write to you to congratulate on India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landing on the moon and becoming the fourth country to accomplish such a feat and also the first to land on the moon’s South Pole.

He further conveyed, “I would also like to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire team for the fruit that they have born with their efforts. Their hard work and dedication has paid off and made India proud. We Tibetans share the joy of this great achievement and wish you all the best for the future endeavours.”

On Wednesday, India’s Chandrayaan-3 became the fourth country along with the US, the Soviet Union, and China to successfully make a soft landing on the moon.