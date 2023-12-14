Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulates Shri Mohan Lal Yadav Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh on his election victory

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans around the world congratulated Shri Mohan Lal Yadav Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh on his election victory.

Congratulating the CM, the Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, I extend my heartiest congratulation to you on being elected as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Your achievements and selfless services towards the people of Madhya Pradesh over the years are commendable as are your present commitments to serve your people. Your appointment as the CM of Madhya Pradesh clearly reflects your charismatic leadership quality as well as the huge degree of trust and confidence that the party has in you.”

“On behalf of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, we express our profound gratitude to the People and Government of India for the support and assistance given to the cause of Tibet and the Tibetans for the last 63 years in exile. We are indebted to you.”

He concluded adding, “I congratulate you once again and may your future constructive endeavors have fruitful results in bettering the lives of the people of your state.”