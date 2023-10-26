Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates US Speaker James Michael Johnson

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetans all over the world, extended his heartiest congratulations to US Speaker James Michael Johnson on being elected as the 56th speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Speaker wrote, “The US has been among the pioneer countries in supporting the just cause of Tibet and in helping Tibetans to protect its unique culture and identity.” He added, “I also wish to express my profound gratitude to the people and the government of the United States for the unflinching bipartisan support and assistance extended to the Tibetans and the non-violent struggle of Tibet. I hope you will continue the unwavering support till our struggle is resolved.”

“I congratulate you once again and may your future endeavours in fulfilling the aspirations of your people bear fruit to the best of your satisfaction.”