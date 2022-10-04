Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Exalts Delek Hospital’s Healthcare Service to Tibetan Community

Dharamsala, 4 Oct 2022: Tibetan Delek Hospital marked its golden jubilee in providing healthcare services to the Tibetan community with a grand celebration earlier today at the auditorium of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA). The celebration was graced by Chief Guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Special Guest Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, and other guests including Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, parliamentarians, and other dignitaries. Dr. Tseten Dorjee Sadutsang, the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, was honored for his 40 years of outstanding service at the celebration.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, in his address at the gathering, extended his heartiest congratulation on the golden jubilee celebration of Tibetan Delek hospital and applauded the honouring of CMO Dr. Tseten Dorjee Sadutsang, who is also one of the private physicians of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, for his four decades of service at the hospital.

Specifically, the Speaker extended his gratitude to CMO Dr. Tseten Dorjee Sadutsang who has been providing his sincere and outstanding service at the Delek hospital for forty years and his service as one of the private physicians of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. He further explained the etymology of La-Mimpa, a Tibetan word meaning ‘the Private Physician of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’, and its significance.

Among other healthcare initiatives of the Delek hospital, the hospital’s milestone in eradicating Tuberculosis from the Tibetan community and its goal of the Zero TB Project, an initiative of the Tibetan Delek Hospital to end TB in the Tibetan community, was highly praised by the Speaker.

Lauding the hospital’s accomplishment in serving the community by overcoming numerous challenges since its establishment in 1971, the Speaker congratulated and thanked all the former and current directors, doctors, nurses, and staff of Delek hospital for their accumulated effort in catering patients from all backgrounds and socioeconomic tiers.