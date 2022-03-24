Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Inaugurates Portable X-ray Machine on World TB Day

Dharamsala: Under the Zero TB Project of Tibetan Delek Hospital, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile inaugurated Fuji film portable X-ray machine at Upper TCV earlier today on World TB Day.

The Speaker lauded everyone involved in the Zero TB Project, an initiative of the Tibetan Delek Hospital to end TB in the Tibetan community, during the inauguration of the X-ray machine which is ideal for the particular project with its portability and instant result. With great hope, he further added that the addition of this new machine to the project will surely bring positive outcomes in its noble objective of preventing and uprooting Tuberculosis from the Tibetan community. At the same time, he appealed public to support the project through their wholehearted participation.

Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi, the Administrator of the Delek Hospital, explained the Zero TB Project and its goal of eradicating Tuberculosis from the Tibetan community. While Dr. Sonam, Doctor of Tibetan Delek Hospital, explained the special features of the X-ray with practical demonstration.