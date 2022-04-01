Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel launches Commentaries on the Kalachakara Tantra

Dharamsala: Shalu Monastery launched nine volumes of books on Dhukor Gyudrel Chenno (Commentaries on the Kalachakra Tantra) in gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier today at the hall of Library of Tibetan Works and Archives. The book launch event was graced by Khensur Jado Rinpoche, Kyabje Kirti Rinpoche, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, and Secretary Lobsang Jinpa of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The book launch event began with the introduction of the book by its editor Mr. Sherab Dhargyal followed by a series of talks by guests of the event.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel in his address explained the significance of the impeccably preserved and protected lineage of the Kalachakra with its direct transmission from His Holiness the Dalai Lama. “Even with all the responsibilities shouldered at the tender age of 16, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s contribution to reviving different sects of Tibetan Buddhism by protecting and preserving their lineages and in the democratization process of the Tibetan polity is paramount. The Middle Way Policy proposed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and adopted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has paved way for starting a dialogue with the Chinese counterpart on Tibet’s issue. Likewise, over the past decades, His Holiness has met with many presidents of the world and spoke in numerous parliaments across the world advocating the just cause of Tibet.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, believed as the Buddha of the 21st century by many people, is always practical and logical in addressing any issue. He categorizes Buddhism into Buddhism of religion, Buddhism of philosophy, and Buddhism of Science which goes on par with modern science and its principles. His Holiness the great Dalai Lama’s wisdom, accomplishments, and contributions are the foundation for many of today’s well preserved Tibetan Buddhist transmissions and our fully democratized institute for which we will always have deep gratitude.”