Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel prays for the swift recovery of Paul Pelosi

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, wrote to US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to express his sadness on learning about the physical attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by an intruder at their home in San Francisco.

He wrote, “I am in dismay and extremely saddened to learn about the life-threatening incident that happened to your beloved husband Mr. Paul Pelosi but heartened by the news that his surgery went well and he seems to be recovering well. Please know that we Tibetans are with you and your family at this hour of healing.”

“On behalf of Tibetans all around the world and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I extend my heartfelt prayers for his speedy and full recovery.”