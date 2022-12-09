Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Speaks at Gratitude Dinner after Long-life prayers offering to Pal Sakya Gongma Trichen and Kyabchok Ngor Luding Khenchen

Bodhgaya: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel accompanied by parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Juchen Kunchok Chodon attended a gratitude dinner and cultural performance organized by the Dege Pal Sakya Long-life Prayer Offering Committee on 9th December at Bodh Gaya after Long-life prayers offered to Pal Sakya Gongma Trichen and Kyabchok Ngor Luding Khenchen respectively on 8th and 9th December.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker greeted everyone present at the gratitude event and highlighted the significance of making long-life prayer offerings to one’s root guru through devotion in thought, word, and mind.

He further appreciated the organizing committee’s preparation prior to the Long-life prayer offering including accumulation of good deeds and restraining from unwholesome deeds by the disciples inside and outside of Tibet. Moreover, the long-life prayer offering being organised at the holy place of Bodhgaya amplifies the essence of the supplication.

The Speaker further highlighted the greatness of Pal Sakya Gongma Trichen and Kyabchok Ngor Luding Khenchen and extended his gratitude for all their blessings. He also appreciated the gratitude award presented to Gyalyum Tashi Lhake by the organising committee and prayed for her long life.

He concluded by praying for a long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Pal Sakya Gongma Trichen, Kyabchok Ngor Luding Khenchen, and other lamas and prayed for the fulfilment of all of their wishes. The event featured speeches of many other distinguished guests and presentation of cultural performances.