Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel speaks to students of Tabo Serkong School

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel spoke to students and staff members of Tabo Serkong School from Spiti at the parliament hall earlier today.

While interacting with the Himalayan students, the Speaker highlighted the special relationship shared by the people of Tibet and Himalayas with common cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage. He gave brief details of the current status of Tibet and the historical background of the arduous journey of establishing today’s thriving Tibetan diaspora under the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama from scratch.

The Speaker further spoke on the primary objectives of the Central Tibetan Administration which are to resolve Tibet’s issues, look after the welfare of Tibetans across the world, preserve the distinct Tibetan culture, religion, & language, speak for the Tibetans living inside of Tibet, and others.

Advising the students to avail all the opportunities of being citizens of a free nation and to make their valuable contribution in raising awareness on Tibet’s issue, he explained the process of electing exiled Tibetan leadership every five years including the election of Sikyong and Parliament members.

The staff and students of the Serkong School are in Dharamshala on a 15-day education tour.