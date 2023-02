Dharamshala: Consequent to the attainment of Mahaparinirvana of Kyabchok Luding Khenchen Rinpoche on 28th Dec 2022, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel will be officially attending the cremation ceremony of the late Kyabchok Luding Khenchen Rinpoche at Ngor Pal Evam Chodan in Manduwala, Dehradun on 16th Feb 2023.

The Speaker will leave for Dehradun from Dharamshala tomorrow on 15th Feb 2023.