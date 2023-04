Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, will be attending the long-life prayer offering to Kyabje Minling Khen Rinpoche at Ogyen Mindrolling monastery in Dehradun scheduled to be held from 1st to 3rd April, 2023.

The Speaker will leave for Dehradun on 2nd April, attend the long-life prayer offering on 3rd April and return to Dharamshala on 4th April.