Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to visit Delhi and Dolanji

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, has official engagements planned in Delhi and Dolanji, Solan, from the 8th to the 12th of April 2024.

On the 9th of April, 2024, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel will participate in a condolence meeting organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in honor of Venerable Lama Lobzang, the founding Secretary General of IBC. This event will take place at the Samvet Auditorium, located in the IGNCA Building on Janpath, New Delhi.

Following this, he will proceed to Solan in Himachal Pradesh. In the esteemed presence of the 34th Menri Trizin Rinpoche, the Speaker will partake in the inauguration of the Menri Drubchen at Dolanji, Solan (HP), scheduled for the 11th of April, 2024.

The Menri Drubchen, known as the Great Retreat of Menri, is a distinctive tradition of a medicine retreat involving prayers for nectar with coiling rays of light, held at Menri Monastery under the guidance of each consecutive Menri Trizin. This year’s Menri Drubchen is set to be held from the 11th to the 26th of April, 2024, at Menri Monastery.

The Speaker will conclude his engagements and return to Dharamshala on the 12th of April, 2024.