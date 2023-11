Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is scheduled to speak at India Foundation’s monthly series of Roundtable Discussions on Tibet and Tibetans in exile, known as “Tibet Talks” on 30th Nov 2023.

The Speaker will be speaking at its third round-table discussion on the topic, “Parliament in Exile: The Tibetan Election”.

The Speaker will leave for Delhi on 29th Nov 2023 and return on 1st Dec 2023.