Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, will attend the 900th birth anniversary of Shargyalwa Kathokpa Chenpo Dampa Desheg – the founding master of the Kathok Monastery – at Nyingma Kathok monastery in Kham Kathok Tibetan Society, Sataun, Himachal Pradesh on 29th July 2023.

The Speaker will leave for Sataun on 28th July and attend the event on the next day. He will head back to Dharamshala on 30th July.