Dharamsala: As per the invitation conferred, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is going to attend the 7th All India Tibet Support Groups Conference on 29th November, 2022 in New Delhi as the Chief Guest during the Valedictory Session. This conference is organised by Core Group for Tibetan Cause- India.

Speaker is scheduled to leave for Delhi on 28th November and return to Dharamsala on 30th November, 2022.