Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel welcomes formation of Mexican Parliamentarians Support Group for Tibet

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, wrote to the President and members of the Mexican parliamentary group of friends of Tibet that was formed on November 8, 2022.

Congratulating Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera led Deputies of the group, the Speaker wrote, “We are delighted to learn about the success in establishing the group of legislators friends of Tibet in Mexico.”

And further wrote, “I would like to thank you and all the members of the Group on behalf of the Tibetans and Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. I am certain that with this new group we can collaborate for the just cause of Tibet in Latin America. The support of each honorable member is valuable to us.”

“We also have individual supporters and friends in Mexico who have stood by us for a long time. I would also like to thank them through this,” he concluded.

During the launch of the Mexican parliamentary Tibet support group in the congress yesterday, the Representative of Latin America’s Office of Tibet, Jigme Tsering, read the letters sent by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament in exile and the letter sent by Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration where they welcomed the formation of the parliamentary group of friends of Tibet in the Mexican congress.