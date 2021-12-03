Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Greets Gen Nakatani on Being Appointed as Japan’s Special Advisor on Human Rights

Dharamsala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartfelt greetings to Gen Nakatani the newly appointed Special Advisor on Human rights to the Prime Minister of Japan.

The Speaker wrote, “With profound pleasure, I convey my heartfelt congratulations for your being appointed the Special Advisor on Human rights to the Prime Minister of Japan. Your appointment ensures Japan’s commitment on human rights issues and this has given hope to the millions of people in the world who are suffering under the atrocities of despotic regimes including Tibetans.”

“I am hopeful that with your experience and expertise in the human rights issues, you will not only uphold but will also promote the inherent dignity and inalienable rights of the human family, which is the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world.”

