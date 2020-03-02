Deputy Speaker-led Parliament Members Meets BJP President J. P. Prakash Nadda

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and representatives from Tibetan community during the wedding of Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda’s son in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: In order to show respect and regard to Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda (Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Member of Rajya Sabha, and former Minister of Health from Himachal Pradesh (HP)) for supporting Tibet’s issue and Tibetans since 1997 and to urge for his continued support, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, on behalf of the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, attended the wedding reception of Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda’s son in Bilaspur on 29 Feb 2020 as per invitation proffered.

Deputy Speaker-led Parliament Members left for Bilaspur, one of the districts of Himachal Pradesh, on 28 February and attended the reception on the next day. Deputy Speaker along with the Parliament members was received by Mrs. Nadda on reaching venue of reception. They met and greeted HP Governor H. E. Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP President Shri J. P Nadda, and HP BJP President Dr. Rajiv Bindal.

Thereafter, Deputy Speaker-led Parliament Members congratulated Shri J. P Nadda, Mrs. Nadda, son, and daughter-in-law on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. They presented Tibetan traditional scarves, gifts, and a statue of tara (Jetsun Dolma). It was followed by the presentation of congratulatory gifts from Shimla Tibetan Settlement Officer, Mandi Tibetan Settlement Officer, Coordinator of Tso Pema (Rewalsar), representatives from the Tibetan organizations of Tso Pema. Shri J. P Nadda and his family members expressed their gratitude for the visit of Tibetan Parliamentarians and of more than 10 Tibetan representatives from the areas of Mandi, Rewalsar, etc.

Deputy Speaker greeting Shri Shanta Kumar, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

During Lunch at around 1 pm, Tibetan Parliament Members led by Deputy Speaker met more than 20 officials and politicians including Shri Vipin Parmar, Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh; BJP Party President of Himachal Pradesh; BJP President and his family; HP Governor; former HP Chief Minister and Tibet supporter Shri Shanta Kumar and former MLA Shri Ravi Thakur; Shri Chaman Lal Gupta, former Chairman of HP Board of School Education; Dr. Rajiv Bharadwaj, Chairman of Kangra Co-operative Bank; Mr. Sachin, Secretary General of HP BJP; Mr. Himanshu Mishra, HP BJP Media Spokesperson; Shri Bikram Singh, Industries Minister; Smt. Sarveen Chaudhary, Urban Development Minister; Shri Ram Lal Markanda, Agriculture Minister; a former Minister from Bihar; Shri Subhash Negi, former Chairman/CMD of HP State Electricity Board; Chairman of HP Rotary Club; MLA Vishal Nehria and many other important dignitaries from across India.

The Meeting with the officials and politicians has helped in elevating stronger support for Tibet’s issue and for Tibetans, especially for Tibetans living in Dharamsala and other places in Himachal Pradesh.

Tibetan Parliament Members led by Deputy Speaker also congratulated newly elected Speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha, Shri Vipin Parmar and presented congratulatory letter on the behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The wedding reception was attended by some high officials, Politicians and thousands of general public.