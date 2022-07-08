Speaker led Tibetan parliamentarians attend the64th founding anniversary of Dokham Chushi Gangdrug in New York

New York: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, along with parliamentarians attended the 64th founding anniversary of Dokham Chushi Gangdrug in New York on 26th June 2022.

Greeting the people present there, the Speaker explained the prime objectives of the organization at the time of its formation in 1958 which was to protect the temporal and spiritual status of Tibet. During one of the most arduous times in the history of Tibet, members of Chushi Gangdrug led by its founder Andrug Gonpo Tashi made substantial sacrifices with their wealth and even lives to resist the Chinese communist army. Chushi Gangdrug, during its initial phase, had members from all the three provinces of Tibet and had made significant contributions to the struggle of Tibet including escorting His Holiness the Dalai Lama to India in 1959.

With the deteriorating situation in Tibet under the people’s republic of China, he advised the organization to work collectively incorporating the effort of every Tibetan towards the common cause of Tibet, especially by working as per the aspirations of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

He applauded the financial assistance, political campaigns, and other undertakings of the organization and praised members of Dokham Chushi Gangdruk for their active participation in paying Tibetan voluntary contribution to the Central Tibetan Administration which goes toward the preservation of Tibetan culture and the resolution of Tibet’s issue. He then read the official statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in commemoration of the event.

Thereafter, cultural dances and songs were presented to celebrate the founding anniversary before wrapping up with a dinner party.