Speaker led Tibetan Parliamentarians meet USAID delegation

Dharamsala: The USAID delegation on a four-day visit to Central Tibetan Administration has had a dinner meeting with the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and overseas Parliamentarians of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile at Chonor House, Mcleod Ganj on 22nd March 2022. Along with the Delegation, staff of the National Democratic Institute were also present at the meeting.

The meeting emphasized on various topics ranging from how the institutes can support the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in expanding and enriching the needs to improve and develop the TPiE in every arena. It was an interactive meeting. The delegation was updated on the current situation inside Tibet and also about the workings of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The delegation also learned about the Tibetan Community overseas and raised doubts and questions to which Tibetan Parliamentarians answered and cleared the doubts.

The meeting concluded with great hope and enthusiasm to continue working together with more understanding and clarity.