Speaker Meets Raj Sabha MPs Muzibulla Khan and Shri. K. T. S. Tulsi

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-Exile, met with Shri. Muzibulla Khan, MP Rajya Sabha from Odisha (Biju Janata Dal), and Shri. K. T. S. Tulsi, MP Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh (Indian National Congress), who were on a visit to the Tibetan Parliament on the 25th of April 2022.

Briefing on the Tibetan Parliament, Indian lawmakers were introduced to its composition and functioning. Indian parliamentarians were also briefed on the biannual session and standing committee of the TPiE.

Likewise, the Speaker updated the Indian MPs on the current critical situation inside Tibet where Tibetans are deprived of basic human rights. At the same time, the Speaker on behalf of all the Tibetans extended his gratitude to the government and people of India for facilitating and supporting Tibetans for the past six decades.