Speaker Pema Jungney condoles demise of MP Amar Singh

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney offers his heartfelt condolence to the family members of the Late Hon. Amar Singh, Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader who passed away at the age of 64.

In the condolence letter, Speaker Pema Jungney wrote, “On behalf of the entire Tibetan People and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I am writing to express my sincerest condolences to you after learning the passing away of MP Shri Amar Singh Ji. I know this is an uncertain and emotionally difficult time for you and your family, therefore I send you our thoughts and prayers.”

“Being a senior leader, Shri Amar Singh has been an active member of the Indian Politics and served to the best of his ability. He also played an active role in the Indian political development in the last decades. He remained close with members of different parties thus shows that he is a friendly person in the political spectrum,” he wrote.

Speaker further wrote, “Our Tibetan Delegation had the privilege of meeting him and regard him as one of the prominent Indian Politicians who has sympathy and support towards our cause. Therefore, his demise is not only a loss to the Indian Politics but to us Tibetans as well.”

“I once again would like to offer my deepest condolence to you and your family members,” concludes the Speaker.

The original letter here-

