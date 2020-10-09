Speaker Pema Jungney condoles the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Dharamsala: Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Pema Jungney offers his condolence to the family members of Union Minister and Tibet supporter Shri Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away yesterday at age of 74 in Delhi.

In a condolence letter written to Shri Chirag Paswan, S/o Late Shri Ram Vilas Paswan the Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of your father, Veteran socialist leader and founder of Lok Jansakti Party (LJP), Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He has served the nation in various capacities of the Indian Politics including as a member of the council of ministers in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, cabinet minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and Union Minister.”

“Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji will be remembered as a Prominent leader for his outstanding service to the nation. For five decades he had been an active politician and tremendously contributed towards several policy areas. For us Tibetans, He remains one of the oldest and instrumental supporters of our cause. He actively took part in the events related to our cause. We are thankful to him and all the family as well for providing firm support to our cause.”

He further wrote, “I, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet, and personally would like to offer my sincerest condolences and pray that the Almighty give your family the strength to face this irreparable loss. Our parliament delegation have had the honour of meeting late Shri Ram Bilas Paswan several times during his tenure in the office of the Parliament. His firm support towards our cause was very evident and he also participated in some events showcasing his support. One such event is the CTA’s Global Solidarity with Tibet Campaign, which was held at Delhi in February 2013.”

“Late Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji also had great reverence for His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama. I have had the privilege to meet late Mr. Vilas Paswan ji on many occasions as early as 1989 when Lhasa (Tibet) was under martial law and he was one of the political leaders who showed deep solidarity and support for Tibet and was one of the closest friends of Tibet.”

“On behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, I pay my deepest condolences to the family and followers of late Shri Ram Vilas Paswan once again. The demise of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan is a great loss to India and for the Tibetans too. We pay our sincere homage and pray for the departed soul,” concluded the Speaker.