Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates and commends MPP Bhutila Karpoche on the Historic passage of Bill-131 to celebrate July of every year as Tibetan Heritage Month in Canada

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on behalf of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in Exile and the Tibetans in Tibet and around the world, extended his profound gratitude to MPP Bhutila Karpoche for introducing and tabling the historic bill in the house of Legislative Assembly and congratulated the MPP on the successful passing of the Bill 131 Tibetan Heritage month Act unanimously in the house.

The Speaker wrote, “We would also like to thank the people and the government of Canada, especially the Ontario Legislature for unanimously passing the historic bill 131 tabled by you to mark the July month of every year as the Tibetan Heritage Month.”

“You have addressed your Assembly to celebrate the July month as a Tibetan Heritage Month very clearly and explicitly, stating that July is indeed a significant month for Tibetans, as on July 6th of every year Tibetans across the world celebrate the birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso who is also honorary Canadian citizenship. The bill not only aims to recognize the important contributions made by Tibetan-Canadians in Ontario but also brings light to the Tibet cause from a larger perspective. We appreciate and applaud your effort on this success,”

“You are the first person of Tibetan heritage to be ever elected to the public office of North America that is the Member of Ontario Legislative Assembly in 2018. And from there on, you have always apprised and urged the Assembly regarding the critical issue of Tibet and the danger of extinguishing the Tibetan Culture and heritage under the Chinese brutal regime.”

“Since the illegal invasion of Tibet by the People’s Republic of China, Tibetan culture, language and history are under utmost threat from the massive destruction, oppression and brutal regime of the Communist China. Thus, it becomes the moral responsibility of every Tibetans living outside of Tibet to preserve and to promote the unique identity of Tibet. It is also our responsibility to educate other citizens about what is happening inside Tibet, hence becoming a voice to the voiceless. You have carried this moral responsibility with dignity and respect and are an example for others to emulate.”

“As a Tibetan, you have made huge contributions towards the preservation of our heritage and culture for which we are sincerely grateful. I would like to conclude this letter by extending my heartfelt appreciation to you for your hard work and wish you all the best for your future endeavours. We are confident that you will continue working in the same spirit and we pray for your good health and success.”