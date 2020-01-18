Speaker Pema Jungney Congratulates Himachal Pradesh BJP President Dr. Rajeev Bindal

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, congratulates Dr. Rajeev Bindal on being elected as the President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh after his fruitful and productive tenure in the legislative assembly as the speaker.

In the congratulatory letter, the Speaker wrote, “We have been able to host your kind sir to our parliament several times and in December 2018. You have also been kind enough for giving us the honour to visit you during your tenure at the legislative assembly at Tapovan in Dharamshala. We always remember your warm hospitality.”

“Honorable sir, you are aware and well-known about the cause of Tibet. You have been a very supportive and a loyal friend of Tibet. We hope and believe that you and your party will render firm support under your leadership, Therefore we enthusiastically look forward to revive the Himachal Legislative Tibet Support Group which will be a huge support and contribution to our cause,” he wrote.

Speaker further added “As a vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, through Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both China and Tibet. We also look forward to have a peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. We hope your party will help to resume the peaceful dialogue and continue to support our cause.”

“On behalf of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, we express our deepest and profound gratitude to the People and Government of India for the support and assistance given to the cause of Tibet and the Tibetans for the last 60 years in exile particularly to Himachal government. Himachal is where the residence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and headquarter of Central Tibetan Administration is based and also many Tibetan settlements are situated. We are indebted to you,” the Speaker wrote.

Rajeev Bindal was the speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and also a minister of health and family welfare in the Government of Himachal Pradesh, India.

