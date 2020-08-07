Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs

Dharamsala: Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Pema Jungney on behalf of all the Tibetans and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extends his hearty congratulations to forty-five newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha who recently took oath of office in the Rajya Sabha Chamber.

In the congratulatory letter, the Speaker wrote, “We are genuinely grateful and indebted to the people and the government of India for providing staunch support towards the struggle and the cause of Tibet for more than 6 decades. I believe that the people and the government will continue do so in the future as well.”

“As for the ongoing border and territorial dispute between India and china, the Tibet issue becomes the key factor because Tibet always acted as the buffer zone between two of the most powerful country before the illegal occupation of Tibet by china in the 1950s but it all ended after the destruction of Tibet’s Independence therefore, we would like to urge you to render assistance in raising and solving the issue of Tibet in order to de-escalate the border dispute between India and china. Also, it is not just one or two countries but China has a list of territorial disputes with many Nations which proves that it is a long thought through and very well plotted expansionist approach to take control over everything globally,” he wrote.

Speaker further wrote, “As a vision of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Through Middle Way Approach we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of the People’s Republic of China serving the interest of both China and Tibet. We also look forward to have a peaceful dialogue between Chinese authorities and envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama which has come to a standstill after the 9th round of Negotiation in January 2010. We hope that you and your government will support us in resuming the peaceful dialogue between the envoys of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the representatives of Chinese government.”

“Hon’ble Sir, we are also grateful to you for your precious time in the past years and giving our Parliamentary Delegation an opportunity to meet and interact with you regarding the Tibet issue. We would be obliged to receive an opportunity to meet and interact with you in the coming years,” he wrote.

Speaker concludes the letter writing, “I, once again would like to extend my profound greetings to you on being re-elected as the Rajya Sabha member, best wishes for the endeavours ahead and Tashi Delek.”

Forty-five Rajya Sabha members who have taken oath of office out of the 61 recently elected MPs are Shri Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla, Shri Narhari Amin, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Smt. Ramilaben Bara, Shri Abhay Bhardwaj, Shri Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, Shri Udayanraje Bhonsle, Shri Pilli Subhaschandra Bose, Smt. Priyanka Vickram Chaturvedi, Shri Biswajit Daimary, Shri Neeraj Dangi, Shri Ashok Gasti, Shri Rajendra Gehlot, Shri Shaktisinh Gohil, Shri Prem Chand Gupta,Shri Harivansh, Shri Ram Chander Jangra,Shri Iranna Kadadi,Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri Muzibulla Khan, Shri Sujeet Kumar, Shri Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba,Smt. Mamata Mohanta, Shri. Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Shri K.P. Munusamy, Shri Sharad Pawar, Shri Deepak Prakash, Shri Nabam Rebia, Shri Rajeev S Satav, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Shri A. D. Singh, Shri Deepender Singh,Shri Digvijaya Singh, Shri Subhash Chandra Singh, Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki, Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Shri Vivek Thakur,Shri M Thambidurai, Shri K. Vanlalvena,Shri K.T.S. Tulsi, Shri G.K. Vasan, Shri K.C. Venugopal, and Smt. Indu Bala Goswami.

