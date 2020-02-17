Speaker Pema Jungney Partakes in SONA 2020 and met Parliament Members

Cape Town: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile partakes in State of the National Address (SONA) 2020 on receiving an invitation from Inkatha Freedom Party of South Africa on 13 February 2020.

Former President Hon. Price Buthelezi of Inkatha Freedom Party along with current President Hon. Velenkisini Hlabisa of Inkatha Freedom Party, Parliament Members, Taiwan Ambassador, two delegates from Konrad (an NGO of Germany), and others were present at the SONA 2020.

Hon. Narend Singh, the Chief Whip of Inkatha Freedom Party in his address, expressed his happiness in welcoming Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (Central Tibetan Administration) who has attended the SONA as per invitation proffered. Similarly, he also welcomed Taiwan Ambassador.

Hon. Singh further said that our Party was pressured by the Representative of China to the United Nations not to invite representatives of Tibet and Taiwan to SONA 2020, but we did not listen to them as our Party supports truth. He also said that we have equal freedom to invite any guest like China has the right to invite their guest.

Thereafter, Speaker presented souvenirs to the present and former presidents of the Inkatha Freedom Party. He also met and interacted with each of the Parliament Members. Speaker was also introduced to Ministers and Parliamentarians from other political parties by Hon. Narend Singh. Speaker than attended the address of the President (the State of the National Address 2020).

The State of the National Address, at the annual opening of Parliament, is an address to the nation by the President of The Republic of South Africa. The President addresses a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). It focuses on the current political and socio-economic state of the nation.

Speaker Pema Jungey during SONA 2020

Speaker Pema Jungey felicitates Former President of IFP Hon. Price Buthelezi during SONA 2020