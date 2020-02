Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: As per invitation proffered, Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is going to attend the golden jubilee celebration of Central School for Tibetan Herbertpur as a Special Guest on 7th of February 2020.

Speaker is scheduled to leave for Herbertpur from Dharamsala on 6th February and return back to Dharamsala on 8th of February.