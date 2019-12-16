Speaker Pema Jungney To Officially Visit Mundgod Tibetan Settlement And Kolkata

Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will officially attend the commemorations of 600th death anniversary of Jey Tsongkhapa at Gadhen Monastery in Doeguling Tibetan Settlement, Mundgod on 21 December 2019 and 60th anniversary of All India Tibet Convention on 26 December 2019 (Which was held under the chairmanship of Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan in Kolkata on 30 – 31 May 1959).

Speaker left Dharamsala for Delhi on 15 December 2019. He is scheduled to leave for Mundgod from Delhi on 17 December and Kolkata on 24 December. Speaker will be back on 28 December.