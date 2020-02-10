Speaker Pema Jungney to officially visit South Africa

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is visiting South Africa to attend the State of the National Address (SONA) 2020 on 13 February, after receiving invitation from Inkatha Freedom Party of South Africa.

Speaker is scheduled to depart for Delhi from Dharamsala on 10 February and to South Africa via Dubai on the next day. He will meet Parliament Members of the Inkatha Freedom Party and attend the SONA 2020 on 13 Feb. The Speaker will also speak on ‘Tibetan refugee self-governance in India after Chinese occupation of Tibet’ on 14 Feb and leave for India on 17 Feb.

The State of the National Address, at the annual opening of Parliament, is an address to the nation by the President of the Republic of South Africa. The President addresses a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). It focuses on the current political and socio-economic state of the nation.