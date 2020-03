Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will attend the closing ceremony of the 14th Tibetan College Students’ Conference at Sera Monastery, Bylakuppe on 6 March 2020 as the Chief Guest.

Speaker will leave for Delhi today and then to Bangalore on 5 March. He will attend the event on 6 March and depart for Delhi on the next day.