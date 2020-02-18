Speaker Pema Jungney Visits Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Center, and Biographical Exhibition of H. H. the Dalai Lama

Speaker Pema Jungney at Lam Rim Buddhist Center in Johannesburg

Johannesburg: Speaker Pema Jungney, after successful completion of his visit to Cape Town for the SONA 2020 and talk on ‘Tibetan refugee self-governance in India after the Chinese occupation of Tibet’, continued his program in Johannesburg.

A luncheon was hosted in honour of the Speaker by Lam Rim Buddhist centre based in Johannesburg on 16 Feb.

Afterwards, the Speaker visited the Center for Holocaust and Genocide, Johannesburg where he was greeted by Ms Jordan, the Manager of the Holocaust and Genocide Centre. After viewing the Holocaust and Genocide Museum’s permanent exhibitions, he also visited the upstander exhibition series on the biographical exhibition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama being hosted by the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre and South Africa Office of Tibet.

Speaker Pema Jungney at the Center for Holocaust and Genocide, Johannesburg

Speaker Pema Jungney and South Africa OoT representative Ngodup Dorjee looking at the biographical exhibition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Speaker Pema Jungney at Lam Rim Buddhist Center in Johannesburg

Speaker Pema Jungney during lunch at Lam Rim Buddhist Center in Johannesburg