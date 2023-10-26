Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Speaks at the joint celebration of Institute of Buddhist Dialectics’ golden jubilee and College for Higher Tibetan Studies’ silver jubilee

Dharamshala, 26th October 2023: In the gracious presence of Kyabje Gaden Tri Rinpoche, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addressed the joint celebration of golden jubilee of the Institute of Buddhist Dialectics (IBD) and silver jubilee of the College for Higher Tibetan Studies (CHTS) – a branch of the IBD – at the CHTS in Sarah earlier today.

Chief Guests of the event Kyabje Gaden Tri Rinpoche and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel along with special guest Secretary Lobsang Jinpa of Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama, Tsenyi Khentrul Tenzin Tseten Rinpoche (reincarnation of IBD and CHTS’s founder Gen Lobsang Gyatso), Institute’s director Geshe Samten Gyatso, CHTS Principal Passang Tsering, other esteemed guests, teachers, staff and students of IBT and CHTS, and alumni of the institutes were present to commemorate the significant milestone.

With his deepest reverence, the Speaker began his address by offering his prostration of body, speech, and mind to the portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, followed by expressing of his heartfelt greetings on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to Kyabje Gaden Tri Rinpoche, esteemed guests and gathering of the auspicious occasion.

Applauding the multifaceted accomplishments of Gen Lobsang Gyatso – the founder of IBD and CHTS, the Speaker recalled the founder’s legacy and his invaluable contribution in the preservation of distinct Tibetan language and religion under the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“Tibetans in exile with the blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and support from India and its people have been very successful in preserving our distinct heritage. And today we are celebrating the golden and silver jubilee of these two institutions’ preservation of traditional Tibetan disciplines. Due to the blessing of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism today has piqued the interest of a good number of non-Tibetans including numerous scholars,” added the Speaker and proclaimed that the logic of Buddhism goes on par with the theories of modern science.

Saying that education along with the attributes of altruism can bring meaning to lives of others and to one self and bring significance to the society, the Speaker advised the students studying in these institutions to continue putting their heart and soul into studying and into developing altruism. Highlighting the need of studying Buddhism, the Speaker reiterated that having an understanding of the basics of Buddhism – even for lay persons – can help bring tranquillity and strength in dealing with life suffering with mindfulness.

The Speaker also praised the two institutions’ contribution to Tibetan society with their former students serving at various positions in the Tibetan society including the Central Tibetan Administration. He also appreciated students from the College for Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarah, who have been transcribing the bi-annual sessions of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the past many years.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel also launched a series of books entitled ‘A Pictorial History of Institute of Buddhist Dialectics’, ‘A Brief Pictorial Life Story of IBD Director Ven. Lobsang Gyatso’, ‘Biography of Geshe Jangchup Tsultrim’, and others.

Four alumni members were honoured with the three wheel recognition awards for their exceptional contribution to the society and staff serving 20 years in the institutes were also honoured respectively.

Institute of Buddhist Dialectics was founded by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in 1973 and appointed Gen Lobsang Gyatso to establish and lead the institution. In 1991, Gen Lobsang Gyatso expanded upon the already successful work of the institute with the founding of a new branch at Sarah, the College for Higher Tibetan Studies. Under his guidance, the Institute of Buddhist Dialectics and the College for Higher Tibetan Studies developed into uniquely valuable Tibetan educational institutions, offering integrated studies in both traditional Tibetan disciplines and modern subjects.