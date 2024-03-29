Tenth day of the seventh session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 28th March 2024: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the tenth day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at 9:30 AM with the continuation of deliberation and approval of the budgets of the Department of Home (DoH), the Chief Representative Office of South Zone, and seven Tibetan Settlements without Local Tibetan Assemblies (Tibetan Settlement offices of Delhi, Sharkhum, Dickeylarsoe, Darjeeling, Lugsam, Lotserok Nepal, and Dorpattan, Nepal).

A motion of reduction to the Surkyol budget of the Department of Home was presented by parliamentarian Geshe Ngawa Gangri and supported by parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal, and thereby approved by the house.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home provided requisite clarification over queries raised by the parliamentarians.

Proceeding with the second reading of the Legislative Procedure’s second reading of the proposed amendment to Article 63 (III) (VI), Article 64 (I), Article 72(I), Article 76(II), Article 78(IIA), Article 80(III), Article 91(I)(II), Article 92(II), Article 97(IA, IB), (IIA, IIC), Article 99(I), Article 101(II)(III), Article 105(I)(III), Article 107(IB)(II), and Article 110 were passed for the third reading.

Likewise, on the legislative procedure’s second reading, members of parliament deliberated on proposed amendments to various rules and regulations of the Central Tibetan Administration, including Rules and Regulations on the Central Election Commission; Rules and Regulations on the Public Service Commission; Rules and Regulations on the Office of the Auditor General; Rules and Regulations for Honorarium, Daily Allowances, and Other Entitlements for Members of the Tibetan Parliament; Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Auditor General of the Office of the Auditor; and Rules and Regulations on the Recognition of Official Programs for Parliamentarians.

Proposed amendments were passed for the third reading, except for the proposed amendment to Rules and Regulations on the Central Election Commission’s Article 47 (IV) and Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and other Justice Commissioners, which were repealed.

The house also decided to send the proposed amendments on the Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to an ad hoc committee.

Amendment to the rules and regulation for the sowa rigpa association was presented by Kalon Gyari Dolma and supported by Kalon Norzin Dolma for the first and second reading, which after due deliberation, was passed for the third reading by the house.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, presented a financial status report of the Central Tibetan Administration and offices under the CTA spanning from 2002-2003 to 2022-2023. The motion for debate on the Central Tibetan Administration’s financial status report for the past twenty years was presented by parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and supported by Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, provided clarification on the queries raised by the parliamentarians on the financial status report.

A motion has been proposed to extend the payment exemption of 90% for Tibetan diaspora in paying their Tibetan voluntary contribution contribution. This exemption is applicable to individuals who have either missed their contribution or are registering for a new Green Book. The motion, tabled by Kalon Norzin Dolma and supported by Kalon Gyari Dolma, seeks to extend the exemption period from its original duration, which was available from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024, until 30th September 2024.

The official motion was unanimously passed by the house.