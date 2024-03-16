The Budget Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Begins

Dharamshala: The seventh Session (budget session) of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the fiscal year 2024-2025 scheduled to be held from 18th to 30th March commenced with the Speaker’s session commencement announcement at 9:30 am today.

Assembled with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration along with his ministerial colleagues as well as the parliamentarians, the house sang the Tibetan national anthem, followed by Speaker’s session opening speech and the appointment of Acting Speakers and Ad Hoc committee members.

Addressing the house, the Speaker emphasized the importance of seizing the current political and economic situation in China to advance the righteous cause of Tibet. Given the global prominence the Sino-Tibetan conflict has attained through the benevolent actions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, this is a pivotal moment to act.

Highlighting that the establishment of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had long been an aspiration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Speaker introduced the session’s agenda. This included the presentation of the budget, the report of the rules and regulation review committee, report of the Budget Estimate Committee, and other pertinent matters. The Speaker advised parliamentarians to reflect on His Holiness’s vision and aspirations throughout their deliberations.

The official motion on the solidarity on the critical situations inside Tibet was tabled by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Finance Kalon of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), presented the 2024-25 Budget of the Central Tibetan Administration proposing an amount of Rs. 3331.55 million.

Followed by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, the Chairman of the Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, presented the Précis report of the Committee.

The motion for debate on the Central Tibetan Administration’s 2024-25 Budget was tabled by Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal and supported by Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen.

Today’s session had Prof. Dr. Clemens Arzt of University of Berlin as a observer to the ongoing session where he was accorded a warm welcome by the house.

The session adjourned at 2:30 until 9:30 am of the next day.