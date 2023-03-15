The Budget Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commences extending solidarity with the Tibetans inside Tibet

Dharamsala: The fifth Session (budget session) of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for the fiscal year 2023-2024 scheduled to be held from 15th to 25th March commenced with the Speaker’s session commencement announcement at 1:30 pm today.

Assembled with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration along with his ministerial colleagues as well as the parliamentarians, the house sang the Tibetan national anthem, followed by Speaker’s session opening speech and the appointment of Acting Speakers and Ad Hoc committee members.

Addressing the house, the Speaker underscored the significance of unity and harmony among three provinces to fulfill the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and to further the just cause of Tibet. He spoke on human rights violations and other restrictions that are still prevalent inside Tibet and updated the house on the recently constituted parliamentary support groups in Mexico, Spain, and Italy.

The Speaker also introduced the brief agenda of the session and advised parliamentarians to observe their conduct and demeanor, both verbal and in action, during the deliberations.

Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel then tabled the motion for the official obituary to former Tibetan parliamentarian Dudul Tulku Lobsang Thupten who passed away on 14th Oct 2022.

The official motion on the solidarity on the critical situations inside Tibet was tabled by Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and supported by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong.

The seven-point official motion on solidarity on the critical situations inside Tibet applauds the courageous Tibetans who have sacrificed their precious lives for the cause of Tibet, calls for the discontinuation of the CCP’s brutal and destructive policies, and the release of all political prisoners including the 11th Panchen Lama.

It further calls for dialogue between Tibetan and Chinese counterparts and extends gratitude to nations, governments, parliaments, organizations, and individuals, especially India and its people, for supporting the just cause of Tibet.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Finance Kalon of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), presented the 2023-24 Budget of the Central Tibetan Administration proposing an amount of Rs. 3034.01 million.

Followed by Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang, the Chairman of the Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, presented the Précis report of the Committee.

The motion for debate on the Central Tibetan Administration’s 2023-24 Budget was tabled by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and supported by Parliamentarian Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen.

The session adjourned at 3:12 until 9:30 am of the next day.