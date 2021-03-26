The eleventh day of the budget session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the eleventh day of the 10th Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened with the first list of the business, clarification to the debate over the ‘Kashag’s clarification’. The clarification by Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay emphasized the significance of Indo Pacific strategy in seeking international support to pressure China into having dialogue with the Central Tibetan Administration. The Sikyong further apprised the house on the update of international Tibet supporters, recognition of the Central Tibetan Administration on the global platform, dialogue between the envoy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and CCP, awareness of Tibet’s issue across the world, the financial status of CTA, current political situation of Tibet, the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, and so forth.

The official bill and resolution to the statement of Kashag on the debate over the Kashag (Cabinet) clarification on the important matters of administration and governance was tabled by Parliamentarian Mr. Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and supported by Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende. The official resolution was unanimously passed in the house.

The proceeding continued with legislative procedure, with first and second reading on the legislative amendments proposed on the following Articles of the Charter of the Tibetans-in-Exile,

Article 5 clause (II), ‘The extent of the Charter’s validity’ Article 40, ‘Sessions of the Tibetan Parliament’ Article 58 clause (I), ‘Tibetan Justice Commission not to enquire into the proceedings of the Tibetan Parliament’ Article 63 clause (I), ‘Justice Commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission’ Article 66 clause (II), ‘The powers of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission’ Article 67, ‘Judicial code and code of judicial procedure of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission’ Article 97 clause (I), ‘The Election Commissioner of the Central Tibetan Election Commission and his powers’ Article 101 clause (I), ‘The organization of the Public Service Commission’ Article 107 clause (I), ‘The organization of the Office of the Auditor General’

The legislative amendment proposed on the above-mentioned Articles of the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile was tabled by Parliamentarian Mr. Serta Tsultrim and supported by Parliamentarian Mr. Lobsang Choejor. The deliberation participated by 22 Parliamentarians on amendment of Article 40, Article 63 clause (I), Article 67, Article 97 clause (I), Article 101 clause (I), Article 107 clause (I) were passed for the third reading. However, amendments to Article 5 clause (II), Article 58, and Article 66 were repealed after they failed to receive two-thirds of the vote in the house.

The legislative procedure continued with the first and second reading of the legislative amendment proposed on Article 78 of Rules and Regulations of procedure and conduct of the business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The amendment was tabled by Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Monlam Tharchin and supported by Parliamentarian Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa was unanimously passed for the third reading.

Thereafter, the amendment proposed on Article 6 clause (I) (II) (III) (IV), and Article 7 clause (I) of the Rules and regulation for honorarium, daily allowances, and other entitlement for the members of the Tibetan Parliament was tabled by Parliamentarian Ven Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and supported by Parliamentarian Ven Tenpa Yarphel. The legislative amendment proposed on Article 6 clause (I) (IV), and Article 7 clause (I) and revokement of Article 6 clause (II) (III) of the Rules and regulation for honorarium, daily allowances, and other entitlement for the members of the Tibetan Parliament were passed for third reading after due deliberation.

Likewise, amendment proposed on Article 6 clause (II), Article 7 clause (I), and Article 8 clause (II) of Rules and regulation of the budget was tabled by Kalon Mr. Karma Yeshi (Department of Finance) and Supported by Kalon Mr. Phagpa Tsering (Department of Security). The legislative amendment on Article 6 clause (II), and Article 7 clause (I), paved the way for third reading after due deliberation. However, Article 8 clause (II) of Rules and regulation of the budget was repealed after it failed to receive the required number of the vote in the house

In accordance with article (42) of the Rules of procedure and conduct of the business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Private Member’s statement (clarification) by Parliamentarian Mr. Tashi Dhondup proceeded following the day’s list of business.

Thereafter, the report of the 10th Public Accounts Committee was presented by the Chairman of the 10th Public Accounts Committee Parliamentarian Ven Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan.

The session adjourned at 5:00 pm till 9:30 am of the next day.