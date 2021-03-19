The Fifth Day of the Budget Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

The fifth day of the 10th Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, chaired by Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phunstok

Dharamsala: Chaired by the Deputy Speaker Ven. Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the fifth day of the 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am, marking the day’s list of the business with Private Member’s bill and resolution, tabled by Parliamentarian Ven. Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin, and supported by Parliamentarian Ven. Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen.

The Private Member’s bill and resolution highlights the importance of adorning traditional Tibetan attire as an approach to preserve the distinct Tibetan culture, especially by the dignitaries, officials, and staff members of the Central Tibetan Administration. Likewise, the general public visiting CTA offices are also instructed to wear Tibetan attire.

The motion was then unanimously proceeded by the house for discussion, Parliament Members participated in the deliberation stating the historical significance of traditional Tibetan attire and the role it may play in offering tribute to the Tibetans inside of Tibet who are struggling to preserve the Tibetan culture under the People’s Republic of China. The Parliament passed the Private Member’s bill and resolution with addition of ‘speaking Tibetan language at workplace.’ The Private Members’ resolution was passed with majority vote in the House.

Following the list of business, the house deliberated and sanctioned proposed budgets of the Japan Tibet House Trust; and Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office, Kathmandu; the Tibetan Culture and Information Centre, Moscow; Bureau du Tibet, Brussels; Bureau de Tibet, Paris; the Office of Tibet, Pretoria; Tibet Religious Foundation of H.H. the Dalai Lama, Taipei; Tibet House, Brazil; the Election Commission; the Public Service Commission; Office of the Auditor General; Audit General’s branch in South; Audit General’s branch in South in Nepal; Audit General’s branch in Dekyiling; the Department of Finance; DOF’s Tibetan Administration’s Welfare Society (TAWS), and His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Charitable trust.

Motion for increment to the budget of the Public Service Commission was presented by Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa, which then after due deliberation was approved by the house. Debate on the proposed budget of the Election Commission and Social and Resource Development Fund (SARD) is open for the next sitting as no decision has been taken.

Many Parliament Members expressed their concern for the Tibetans residing in Nepal, and calls for documentation of the Tibetan refugees by the Nepal government. Suggestions were also made to digitalize voting in exiled Tibetan community, especially for the Tibetans living in Nepal. Parliamentarians also recommended solving housing problems faced by the Tibetans in Nepal. Some suggestions were provided and few queries were made with regard to the functioning of the Tibetan Election Commission, Public Service Commission, and Women Empowerment Desk.

Requisite clarifications were provided by Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay, incumbent Kalon of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), Kalon Karma Yeshi (Department of Finance), Parliamentarian Ven. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Chairman of Budget Estimate Committee against the questions raised by Parliament Members.

Today’s session adjourned at 5:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.

Parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin tabling Private Members’ bill and resolution

Parliamentarian Lopen Thupten Gyaltsen supporting Private Members’ bill and resolution

Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay answering questions raised in the house

Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin presenting 2021-2022 Budget

Kalon Karma Yeshi answering questions raised in the house

Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa presenting CTA 2021-2022 Budget

Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar presenting CTA 2021-2022 Budget