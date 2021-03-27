The TPiE budget session adjourns today

Speaker Pema Jungney giving his conclusion speech on the 10th Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the twelfth day of 10th Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened with the continuing of the report presentation of the 10th Public Accounts Committee by its Chairman Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, and its Committee Members Parliamentarian Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa, Parliamentarian Ms. Tsering Lhamo, and Parliamentarian Ms Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar.

The afternoon session was chaired by Speaker Pema Jungney, motion for discussion on the 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report was tabled by Parliamentarian Ven. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and supported by Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Monlam Tharchin. The motion was then unanimously passed in the house for discussion. The committee’s report in its 210 pages, points out the uncleared payment dues from individuals and orgnaisations. Likewise, the offices of the departments at the center & its branches, settlement offices, cooperatives, schools under DoE, clinics under DoHe, and other which have exceeded the sanctioned amount for expenditure. Similarly, it calls for land registration & protection, and decluttering of the unwanted junks.

A total of nine Parliament Members partook in the in deliberation, many of whom raised questions and provided suggestions with regard to the 10th Public Accounts Committee. The committee’s Chairman Parliamentarian Ven Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan and Kalon Karma Yeshi (Department of Finance) provided the requisite clarifications.

Followed by the discussion over the 10th Public Accounts Committee, the official motion and resolution tabled by Parliamentarian Mr. Lobsang Choejor and supported by Parliamentarian Mr Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, was passed in unanimity. The official resolution instructs the Kashag to follow-up the committee’s report.

The ‘Zero Hour’ for today was taken by Parliamentarian Ms. Tsering Youdon, she shared her views with regard to the discussions held in the Parliament.

The Parliamentary proceeding continued with legislative procedure, with first and second reading on the legislative amendments proposed on the Article 52 clause (IV) of the Charter of the Tibetans-in-Exile. The legislative amendment proposed by Parliamentarian Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa and Supported by Parliamentarian Mr. Serta Tsultrim paved way for the third reading.

The legislative procedure then continued with the third reading and adoption of the legislative amendment of Article 40, Article 52 clause (IV), Article 63 clause (I), Article 67, Article 97 clause (I), Article 101 clause (I), Article 107 clause (I) of the Charter of the Tibetans-in-Exile.

Followed by third reading and adoption of the Article 78 of Rules and Regulations of procedure and conduct of business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and amendment proposed on Article 6 clause (I) (2) (3) (4) and Article 7 clause (I) of the Rules and regulation for honorarium, daily allowances and other entitlement. Similarly, the third reading and adoption of the legislative amendment on Article 6, clause (II), and Article 7, clause (I) of the rules of budget.

The house then witnessed the official obituary reference with Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende paying tribute to the Senior Supreme Court Advocate, former Legal Advisor to Ministry of External Affairs, and CTA legal advisor, late Shri J.M. Mukhi, who passed away on 22 March 2021 in Delhi. The house then observed a minute of silence to mourn the official obituary reference.

Thereafter, the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile (English translation) was laid on the table of the Parliament by the Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok. The Charter in English was translated from the 14th, 15th and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile with due deliberation in the Standing Committee meetings. This English translated Charter of the Tibetans-in-Exile will be available for anyone in need.

Afterward, the Secretary-General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Tsewang Ngodup read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members and then Speaker gave his conclusion speech.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech informed the house of the obituary references, solidarity resolutions, Private Members’ bill and resolution, Private Member’s statement (clarification), financial business, Kashag’s clarification, official resolutions, and others passed in this session. He advised the Parliament to lead public in serving people and appreciated everyone present in the house for their participation in enabling the budget session.

He further thanked the Budget Estimate Committee, Department of Health, Department of Information and International Relations, Department of Security, and others for their assistance. The Speaker also informed the house of an additional parliamentary session in May this year and prayed for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The session adjourned sine die at 4:30 pm.

The Secretary-General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Tsewang Ngodup read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok laying the Charter of Tibetans-in-Exile (English translation) in the Parliament

Parliamentarian Ven Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten presenting 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report on the twelfth day of the budget session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Parliamentarian Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa presenting 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report on the twelfth day of the budget session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Parliamentarian Ms. Tsering Lhamo presenting 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report on the twelfth day of the budget session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Parliamentarian Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar presenting 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report on the twelfth day of the budget session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Parliamentarian Ms. Tsering Youdon speaking at ‘Zero Hour’

Motion for discussion on the 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report was tabled by Parliamentarian Ven. Khenpo Sonam Tenphel

Motion for discussion on the 10th Public Accounts Committee’s report was supported by Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Monlam Tharchin

Parliamentarian Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa tabled legislative amendment of Charter of the Tibetans-in-exile

Parliamentarian Mr. Serta Tsultrim tabled legislative amendment of Charte of the Tibetans-in-exile

Parliamentarian Ven Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende presents an official obituary reference



The official motion and resolution tabled by Parliamentarian Mr. Lobsang Choejor



The official motion and resolution by supported by Parliamentarian Mr. Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi